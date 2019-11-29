Ant spring rolls, silkworm taro croquettes and a "bug mac" – Cambodia's first insect tapas restaurant is mixing cocktail culture with creepy crawler fare.

At the busy "Bugs Cafe" in the tourist town of Siem Reap, chef Seiha Soeun stands over a sizzling wok in the kitchen tossing in crickets, grasshoppers, tarantulas and scorpions.

Sold at street vendors or in Instagram-friendly tourist spots, insects aren't new to Cambodian palates.

But they are usually served one way: fried, with dipping sauce, and maybe a cold beer.

'Bug mac'

"We have a different kind of menu," Seiha said, adding that he practiced making the "bug mac" – a patty of pureed ant, bee, silkworm and cricket topped with a slice of cheese and pickle -- many times to get it just right.

On a recent evening at the restaurant, French co-founder Davy Blouzard greeted curious diners and explained the menu.

"We want to show that it's possible to make quality food with insects," he said.

There is sweet potato cream with bee larvae, silkworm and mango flambe, and even a cricket cheesecake dessert.