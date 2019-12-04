CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Tahitian Gauguin sold for 9.5 million euros
“Te Bourao II” was the only artwork from Paul Gauguin still in private hands and one of a series of nine paintings produced by the artist while working on a much larger project later titled “Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?”
Tahitian Gauguin sold for 9.5 million euros
A man takes a picture of Paul Gaugin's "Te Bourao II" (The Purao Tree) painting (1897) at Artcurial's auction house in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
December 4, 2019

A painting by French post-impressionist artist Paul Gauguin fetched 9.5 million euros ($10.5 million) in a Paris auction on Tuesday.

“Te Bourao II”, which depicts a stream with birds and flowers in a rich palette of blues and greens, was painted in 1897 when Gauguin was living on the Polynesian island of Tahiti.

The artwork was the only Gauguin still in private hands and one of a series of nine paintings produced by the artist while working on a much larger project later titled “Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?”

RECOMMENDED

Born in Paris in 1848, Gauguin was influential in the symbolist movement as a painter, sculptor and ceramist, and gained wider fame after his death in 1903. 

He also influenced artists like Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal