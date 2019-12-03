Football's rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday.

The use of VAR, match officials who use technology to review certain decisions made by the referee, has been surrounded by controversy over the last few months.

Some fans say the system goes far beyond its original remit, which involved only reviewing the most glaring mistakes, and that decisions are taking too long.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said in a statement that its members had agreed to “explore different communication options to improve the understanding of the decision-making process.”

It recognised that there was a “growing demand for more immediate information about the referee’s final decisions after a VAR-review.”

In some leagues where VAR is used, screens in the stadium indicate that a VAR review is taking place and then relay the decision but with only minimal information such as “No goal.”

There have been several cases where a goal has been officially announced in the stadium, the players have celebrated and the ball is back in the centre circle ready for kickoff only for a VAR review to take place.