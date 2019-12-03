A typhoon struck the Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least three people, disrupting air travel and forcing government offices and schools to shut.

Authorities evacuated some 225,000 people ahead of the arrival overnight of Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Tisoy. Officials said their precautions prevented greater loss of life, while warnings of floods, storm surges and landslides were issued in the wake of the country’s 20th typhoon of the year.

“We’ve seen great improvement in local government management of preparations for disasters,” disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal told news channel ANC.

Winds gusting up to 200 km/h damaged homes and structures and tore down trees and signage as it barrelled through central islands south of the capital, as it moved across the archipelago toward the South China Sea.

A man died after being electrocuted while attempting to fix his roof in Camarines Sur province, according to a civil defence official. Two people who ignored a mandatory evacuation were killed in Oriental Mindoro, one hit by a falling tree and the other by a sheet of metal roofing material.

“It could have been more if we did not have pre-emptive evacuation,” Humerlito Dolor, governor of Oriental Mindoro province, told DZMM radio.