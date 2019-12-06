A tiny handful of Saudi fans were present in Qatar on Thursday to see their side's hard-won 1-0 Gulf Cup semi-final victory over the hosts whose supporters dominated the cavernous Al-Janoub stadium.

Of the 42,025 fans who turned out in the mild winter conditions to see the visitors book their place in next week's final against Bahrain, no more than 25 showed any sign of backing the visitors.

"The game was very difficult. The Qatari team has good elements, Akram Afif and Moez Ali — 1-0 was a difficult result," said a Saudi fan who gave his name as Saud, 25, an oil worker from Dharan who had the signature green Saudi colours draped over his shoulders.

"They pressed us in the second half from the 60th minute till the end."

Saud made the journey to Doha despite his country's two-year-long effort to isolate Qatar over charges that Doha backs Muslim Bortherhood and seeks closer ties with Iran.

Along with its allies Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi has closed its airspace to Qatar Airways and banned travel to the country.

Doha vehemently denies the charges.

But the three Gulf boycott countries are currently taking part in the regional Gulf Cup tournament in Qatar after they announced their participation at the last minute.

That and the Saudi king's decision to invite the Qatari emir to a Gulf summit in Riyadh on Tuesday has led to speculation about an imminent diplomatic breakthrough.

"Away from politics, the Qatari people are respected," added Saud. "They are lovable people and we thank them."

The regional schism has seen families divided and Qatari businesses face increased costs, as well as complicating regional travel and diplomatic efforts.

At Al-Janoub, located south of the capital Doha, two infant brothers played in the stands, one wearing a traditional thobe and red keffiyeh waving a Qatari flag, and the other the Saudi colours.