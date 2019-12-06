Oil and gas companies have teamed up with the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) on a new effort to build a global market for carbon credits generated from projects to conserve forests, soil and wetlands, they said on Thursday.

At the launch of the "Markets for Natural Climate Solutions" initiative at UN climate talks in Madrid, IETA said only 3% of total climate finance was going to support such projects.

But storing more planet-warming carbon in ecosystems such as soils and trees could deliver about 30% of the emissions reductions needed to meet the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius, it added.

"There is a massive discrepancy between what we are spending on this solution and what is on offer," said Simon Henry, IETA's director of carbon market development.

But corporations were beginning to grasp the possibilities, with major names such as Shell, Microsoft and Apple pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in the last 18 months to projects such as tree planting, he said.

The founding members of the new IETA initiative include energy corporations BP, Chevron, Shell and Woodside Energy, as well as mining and metals giant BHP and the US-based Arbor Day Foundation, which has planted more than 300 million trees worldwide.

'Very long on say and very short on do'

"When it comes to taking action in the climate space, the world has been very long on say and very short on do," said Duncan van Bergen, vice president for nature-based solutions with Shell New Energies.

"We believe that nature has a role to play - not instead of, but in addition to, a lot of hard work that needs to happen to decarbonise energy, transportation, agriculture and other sectors of the economy," he added.

As he spoke at the IETA event, about two dozen environmental campaigners and indigenous community representatives stood up, put their hands over their ears and walked out of the room in protest at the promotion of nature-based carbon markets and the involvement of fossil fuel companies.

On Thursday, they issued an open letter signed by 160 green and indigenous rights groups, including Friends of the Earth International and the Indigenous Environmental Network, calling for carbon markets to be kept out of the formal guidelines for implementing the Paris Agreement from 2020.

Carbon markets allow governments, companies and other entities to earn and sell or trade credits for tonnes of avoided, reduced or stored climate-changing emissions.

But critics charge that granting credits to "carbon offset" projects such as forest protection can allow big polluters to buy those, instead of substantially cutting their own emissions by using less fossil fuel and other measures.

Article 6

Governments at the two-week talks in the Spanish capital are haggling over the rules that will govern how carbon markets should operate to make the world carbon-neutral by mid-century and meet the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement.

The campaigners' letter said giving carbon markets the green light in Madrid "would lock us into even more emissions, further temperature rise, continued fossil fuel use and decades of inaction, distraction and corporate power-grabbing".

Under the world's existing carbon trading schemes, the largest of which covers the European Union, "global emissions have continued to rise", they noted.

Last month, the World Meteorological Organisation said greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record in 2018, exceeding the average yearly increase of the last decade and reinforcing increasingly damaging weather patterns.