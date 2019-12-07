Martin Scorsese’s new gangster film “The Irishman” was watched by an estimated 17.1 million Americans in its first five days of release on Netflix, according to Nielsen data released on Friday.

The Nielsen estimates were the first indications of audience interest in the movie, which cost some $160 million to make and is expected to be a major contender at the Oscars. Netflix has never won the coveted best picture Academy Award.

By comparison, last December’s Netflix thriller “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock, scored nearly 26 million US viewers in its first seven days of availability, according to Nielsen’s subscription video on demand content ratings.

Netflix said at the time that “Bird Box” was watched by 45 million members worldwide in its first seven days of release in December 2018.

Netflix does not routinely release viewing data and the streaming platform declined to comment on the Nielsen estimates for “The Irishman.”