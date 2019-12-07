Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles on Sunday by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East.

Joshua won an unanimous verdict after an unspectacular fight, with two judges giving it to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109.

Ruiz knocked down Joshua four times on the way to a seventh-round upset win in New York in June but there was none of the drama in the rematch as Joshua controlled the fight with his movement and better timing of his punches. Neither boxer was sent to the canvas.

"I am used to knocking people out," said Joshua, who bounced back from his first professional loss, "but last time I got hurt so I gave the man his credit. I said I would correct myself again."

Joshua won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts and got his career back on track, earning a reported $70 million in the process for his biggest-ever pay check.