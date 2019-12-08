Kenyan Yasemin Can of Turkey claimed a fourth consecutive European women's cross-country title on Sunday as fellow Kenyan-born teammate Aras Kaya was surprised by Sweden's Robel Fsiha in the men's event.

Can claimed gold ahead of Norway's Karoline Grovdal, with Eritrea-born Swede Samrawit Mengsteab rounding out the podium.

"I did good. The course was hilly but I was ready for it because where I come from it's like that," said Can.

Fsiha, also born in Eritrea, upset Kaya for the victory, with Italy's Ethiopian-born Yemaneberhan Crippa taking bronze.

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the fourth title in the under-20 category.