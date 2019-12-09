“Frozen 2” dominated box office charts for the third weekend in a row as Disney’s animated sequel scored another $34.7 million in North America.

Those ticket sales, a 60 percent decline from its massive Thanksgiving haul, boost its domestic tally to $337 million.

“Frozen 2” earned $130 million in its inaugural outing and another $123 million the following weekend, cementing new high-water marks for Disney Animation. It’s now the third movie this year behind Universal’s “Glass” and Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” to win the box office for three consecutive weekends.

Overseas, “Frozen 2” continues to enchant moviegoers as the fantasy follow-up powers to the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It brought in $90 million internationally this weekend, powering box office receipts to $920 million globally. “Frozen 2” is expected to join the billion-dollar club soon and will be the sixth Disney film this year to hit that milestone.

Sputtering debut

The only new film to cinema marquees this weekend was STX’s “Playmobil,” a cartoon based on the European children’s toys. Since “Frozen 2” is still enticing ticket buyers with young kids and the plastic toy company is relatively unknown compared to a brand like Lego (which Warner Bros. successfully mined into multiple feature films), “Playmobil” sputtered in spectacular fashion.

The animated adventure collected just $811,000 from 2,337 cinemas in what is one of the worst nationwide opening weekends of all time. Unless the movie resonates in a big way at the international box office — where it has generated $12.5 million to date — the $75 million film stands to be a major money loser for co-financiers Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam and the Paris-based On Animation. Lucky for STX, the company only paid to distribute the movie and doesn’t have a financial stake.

Top five