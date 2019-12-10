POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Princess Diana's 'Travolta' dress brushed off at auction
Diana wore the off-the-shoulder Victor Edelstein dress when she and then-husband Prince Charles attended a state dinner hosted by the late president Ronald Reagan on November 9, 1985.
Princess Diana's 'Travolta' dress brushed off at auction
In this Novemer 9, 1985 photo provided by the Ronald Reagan Library, actor John Travolta dances with Princess Diana at a White House dinner in Washington. / AP Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
December 10, 2019

A midnight blue velvet gown worn by Princess Diana as she danced with John Travolta at the White House got the cold shoulder at auction, the Kerry Taylor house said Monday.

Diana wore the off-the-shoulder Victor Edelstein dress when she and then-husband Prince Charles attended a state dinner hosted by the late president Ronald Reagan on November 9, 1985.

Diana was photographed dancing with Travolta to the song "You Should be Dancing" from his film "Saturday Night Fever".

Estimated at £250,000-£350,000 ($324,000-$454,000), the dress did not even attract a reserve, or minimum, bid of £200,000.

RECOMMENDED

Two other dresses owned by Diana fared much better, however.

A long-sleeved dress from 1986 by Katherine Cusack, also in midnight-blue velvet, was snapped up for £60,000, or £71,000 with fees, which was double the estimated maximum value.

A Catherine Walker navy wool day dress from around 1989, that Diana wore in private, according to Kerry Taylor, was bought for £35,000 or almost six times its estimated value.

The Edelstein dress was part of a collection of outfits that Diana herself sold for charity at auction in June 1997, just weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal