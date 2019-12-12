Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the “UK’s Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade” after a record-breaking run of hits, the Official Charts Company said on Wednesday.

His global smash “Shape of You” - which spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in Britain in 2017 - was named top song of the past 10 years.

And he scooped the “Official Chart Record Breaker” award for the most number 1 singles and albums from 2010-2019. In all, his releases spent 79 weeks in the top spot over that period, the company, which compiles Britain’s weekly charts, added.

Previous recipients of that award include Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber.

“At the start of the decade, he was a little known (albeit highly rated) young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk - but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable,” Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said.