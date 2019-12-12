European Union leaders meet without Britain on Thursday, but their departing neighbour's absence will not make agreeing a budget any easier.

While the EU chiefs watch their phones for news from the UK election, their summit faces a deep divide over how to fund the fight against climate change.

Brussels' new leadership, under European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, wants member states to commit to a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

But at least three coal-hungry countries in the east of the bloc are holding out for a more detailed promise of funding for their energy transition.

Opposition to the 2050 target from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland will feed into what is expected to be a fierce debate about the long-term EU budget.

And the clash will take Brexit's place as the dominant theme of the summit, the first to be chaired by incoming EU Council president Charles Michel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not turn his back on a British polling day to make the trip to Brussels, so Michel has been loaned the UK summit vote.

But European officials and diplomats fear that the former Belgian premier's first summit will be more a baptism of fire than a honeymoon.

Efforts to convince the eastern members to back von der Leyen's "European Green Deal" have focused on a 100-billion-euro "Just Transition Mechanism".

But, a Polish source warned, converting their economies to renewable energy sources would impose "significant costs and challenges".

"Such a transition should be fair, balanced in social terms and take into account the specific situation in our states," he said.

Polish and Czech sources predicted that the fight could take the summit into the early hours of Friday morning without an agreement.

"The costs of carbon neutrality will be astronomic," Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, warning that his country alone would need 26.5 billion euros.

"We want the EU to take this into account in the next budgetary period," he said.

The next EU budgetary period is the 2021-2027 multi-year financial framework (MFF) – the other unpalatable course on Thursday's summit menu.

'Massive brawl'