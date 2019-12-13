Keanu Reeves' "renaissance" is about to step up a gear.

May 21, 2021 has been dubbed "Keanu day," with both his hotly anticipated "Matrix" and "John Wick" sequels due to hit theaters simultaneously in the US.

The scheduling appears to be a coincidence, with kung fu-inflected sci-fi flic "The Matrix 4" being distributed by Warner Bros, and hitman thriller "John Wick: Chapter 4" coming from rival studio Lionsgate.

While either date could shift, that has not stopped die-hard fans of the "Point Break" and "Bill and Ted" actor from flocking to social media to share their excitement.

"We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out," added @WeWatchedAMovie.

Keanuaissance

Canadian actor Reeves, 55, has surged in popularity in recent years, in a phenomenon dubbed the "Keanuaissance."