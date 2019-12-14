Football star Mesut Ozil on Friday accused Muslims of staying silent over what he called China’s persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

On his Instagram account, the Turkish international star wrote under the headline, “East Turkistan: bleeding wound of Islamic Ummah”, calling Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution... Glorious believers who put up a fight alone against these who forcefully move people away from Islam”.

He added: “Qurans are burned ... Mosques were closed down... Islamic theological schools, madrasahs, were banned ... religious scholars were killed one by one ... despite all this, Muslims stay quiet.”

"Don't they know that giving consent for persecution is persecution itself? The honourable Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, says 'if you cannot prevent persecution, expose it'," he added.