A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led US team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week.

As well as being up against a highly motivated and well prepared International team, the US players faced a steep learning curve to become familiar with a Royal Melbourne course most had never stepped foot on until Tuesday morning.

A dose of jet lag after the long trip from the Bahamas added another wrinkle, but it was evident as the competition progressed that the Americans were gradually figuring out how to play the sandbelt layout.

It all came together on Sunday when, needing 7.5 points from the 12 singles matches to win the Cup, the Americans racked up eight points to win the singles for the first time since 2009.

With Woods at risk of becoming only the second losing U.S. captain, after Jack Nicklaus at Royal Melbourne in 1998, the American players responded just in time.

While it took until Sunday to poke their noses in front, the Americans laid the foundation for victory late on Friday.

Three points down after the first day, it seemed for a time that they could end Friday's foursomes six points adrift, a huge deficit even for a team with all 12 players ranked inside the top 24 in the world.

But then Woods and Justin Thomas birdied the final hole, Thomas sinking a 15-foot putt to win their match, after Patrick Cantlay had holed out from a similar distance at the last to pull his match with partner Xander Schauffele out of the fire.

Though the Americans still trailed by three points going into the weekend, the momentum has shifted.