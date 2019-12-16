A second division match in Spain between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete was suspended at half-time on Sunday after Rayo fans sang songs calling Albacete's Roman Zozulya a "Nazi".

An Albacete statement read: "With the backing of @RayoVallecano, Albacete Balompie and of @LaLiga, the referee and the @rfef, it has been decided to suspend the game in Vallecas.

"A decision made with the sole objective of safeguarding the values of the sport we love and our competition."

Rayo Vallecano wrote on Twitter: "Due to the repeated chants and insults made during the first half of the #RayoAlbacete game, the match is suspended."

Zozulya joined Rayo on loan in 2017 from Real Betis but never made an appearance for the club after his spell was cut short due to opposition from Rayo fans, who are renowned for being politically left-wing.

The Ukraine forward wrote an open letter to Rayo's supporters denying any links to neo-Nazi groups but some fans still attended his first training session with a banner that read Vallecas was "not a place for Nazis".