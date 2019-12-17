Ellyse Perry has led an Australian sweep of the International Cricket Council's annual awards with the all-rounder named women's cricketer and one-day international player of 2019, the world governing body said on Tuesday.

Perry's compatriot, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, was the top Twenty20 cricketer for a second straight year while Australia captain Meg Lanning was named skipper of the ICC's 50-overs and T20 teams of the year.

Perry and Healy, both 29, were included in the Lanning-captained sides.

"It's an amazing honour and I'm a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year," said Perry, who also won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award in 2017 for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

"It's amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It's a really nice way to finish the year on a personal note."