Pakistan thanked Sri Lanka on Monday for helping them bring Test cricket back to the country for the first time since the 2009 attack on the same visitors led to international matches being suspended.

Pakistan's players went to the Sri Lanka dressing room to thank them soon after the home team posted a convincing 263-run win in the second Test of their first home series in a decade.

The victory gave Pakistan a 1-0 series win following the rain-ravaged draw in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said his country owed a big thank you to Sri Lanka.

'Immense happiness'

"They have given us immense happiness by playing in Pakistan," said Azhar after his team wrapped up victory in just 14 minutes of play on the fifth day.

Sri Lanka – set 476 to win – were bowled out for 212, with teenaged Pakistan paceman Naseem Shah taking five for 31.

At 16 years and 307 days old, Shah became the second youngest bowler overall and youngest quickie to claim five wickets in a Test inning.

'Great occasion'

Left-arm Pakistani spinner Nasim ul Ghani was four days younger when he took five wickets against the West Indies at Georgetown in 1958.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir – also from Pakistan – was aged 17 years and 257 days when he took five against Australia at Melbourne in 2009.