The prize pool for the 2020 Australian Open has been boosted by 14 percent to $49.1 million, organisers said on Tuesday, with the biggest gains for players exiting in the early rounds.

Players losing in the first round of qualifying at the year's first Grand Slam will take home about $13,850, up by a third from last year, while singles players who exit in the first round of the main draw will earn just over $62,000, a jump of 20 percent.

Before the start of the 2018 Australian Open, Serb champion Novak Djokovic had to distance himself from media reports that he had pushed for a revolt over the way revenues from the four Grand Slams were distributed to help reward a larger group of players.

"We have long been committed to improving the pay and conditions for a deeper pool of international tennis players," tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement, noting that overall prize money has more than tripled since 2007.

"This year ... we pushed to reward players competing early in the tournament in both singles and doubles."