Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's violent offensive against the UN-sanctioned government in Tripoli has complicated peace-building in the region since 2015 and the support of regional powers such as UAE, France, and Egypt to the renegade general has left the UN in a tight spot.

Much to the dismay of many foreign policy experts, UN general secretary Antonio Guterres even entertained Haftar by meeting him in April this year, sending a contradictory message to the international community that the international body sat with the same warlord who had been waging war against Libya's UN-recognised government led by Feyaz al Sarraj.

Though Haftar is trying to gain legitimacy with the help of regional powers, mainly UAE, France, Israel and Egypt, many experts argue that the UN cannot afford to buckle under any pressure and abandon the Sarraj-led government.

"If at all Haftar takes control over Libya, it would be a huge blow for the US in terms of benefiting from the country's regional resources such as gas and oil," Merve Seren, Assistant Professor of International Relations at Turkey's Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, told TRT World.

"The US won't be willing to lose its impact in the region as France, Germany and Italy are the main players of the Mediterranean resources," she added, describing Israel as the brain behind Haftar, the UAE as his financier and France, a European power that's been deploying diplomatic rhetoric to legitimise the warlord.

As the conflict recently took a new turn with Russian mercenaries entering Libya and siding with Haftar, Seren said the US will most likely find an ally in UN-backed Prime Minister Sarraj.

On December 20, Sarraj called on the US, the UK, Algeria and Turkey to "activate the security cooperation accords" and help him "push back the attack on Tripoli, led by any armed group."

"Following Sarraj’s appeal, the US will get involved more closely as the rapprochement between Russia and Haftar disturbs Washington," Seren continued.