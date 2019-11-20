POLITICS
Tottenham Hotspur appoint Jose Mourinho as head coach
Mourinho, who has won 25 major trophies as a manager, has been without a job since being fired by Manchester United in December.
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho sealed a return to coaching after almost a year out when he was hired as Tottenham's head coach on Wednesday, a day after the Premier League club fired Mauricio Pochettino.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said. “He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.”

Mourinho, who has won 25 major trophies as a manager, has been without a job since being fired by Manchester United in December. He also has experience of the Premier League through two spells with Chelsea , where he won the title three times.

Mourinho signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said. “The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Tottenham, which reached the Champions League final last season, is currently 14th in the Premier League after winning just three of its 12 matches this campaign amid a decline in fortunes under Pochettino.

Mourinho’s first game in charge of Tottenham will be against West Ham on Saturday.

“We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room,” Levy said.

SOURCE:Reuters
