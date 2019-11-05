Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday, holding firm in a thrilling sprint to the line.

The Danny O'Brien-trained gelding worked hard to win the gruelling 3,200-metre handicap, dubbed "the race that stops the nation", and gave jockey Craig Williams his first Melbourne Cup triumph.

Runner-up Master of Reality, ridden by Frankie Dettori, looked to have it won at the 100-metre mark but Vow and Declare made a last desperate kick to seal the $5.52 million race with Prince of Arran third in a photo finish.

"It's an amazing win, a special thing to happen," said O'Brien.

"I really can't believe it, I just feel incredibly blessed to have a horse good enough to be in it.

"The last 100 (metres) he just wouldn't give in."

While a festive public holiday crowd soaked up the spring sunshine, the Cup ran amid a heated debate about animal welfare following an investigative report into the mistreatment of retired racehorses and the alleged slaughter of hundreds of thoroughbreds at local abattoirs.

'Nup to the Cup!'

Animal rights advocates demonstrated outside the gates at Flemington, chanting "Nup to the Cup!" and demanding an end to the race.