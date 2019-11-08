Tiger Woods will be a playing captain when he leads the United States against an international team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne next month.

Woods, who claimed his 15th major title at the Masters in April and won his 82nd US PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, named himself among four captain's picks for the 12-man team on Thursday, along with US Open champion Gary Woodland, former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Tony Finau.

Woods will be the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since American Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition in 1994.