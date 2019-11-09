Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League as a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday further dented the Gunners' hopes of a top-four finish.

Chelsea were also 2-0 victors against Crystal Palace as they too jumped above Manchester City into third.

But it was another woeful afternoon for north London's big two as Tottenham were held 1-1 at home by Sheffield United to slip to 12th.

League leaders Liverpool host City in a highly-anticipated clash between the champions of Europe and champions of England at Anfield on Sunday.

Leicester and Chelsea took advantage of kicking off a day earlier to move a point ahead of City and close to within five of Liverpool.

The Foxes' superior goal difference takes them into second as second-half strikes from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison piled more pressure on beleaguered Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

"I'm playing probably the best that I ever have," said Vardy, one of the heroes of Leicester's remarkable 2015/16 Premier League title win.

"There's a lot of momentum round the club and everyone's enjoying themselves. That enjoyment comes with winning."

Arsenal are now eight points adrift of the top four and will fall even further behind should City avoid defeat at Anfield.

"We are very ambitious in our target, but we know we need time and patience," said Emery, who faces an anxious wait to see if his wish will be granted by the Arsenal board with a two-week international break coming up.

Chelsea were equally as impressive with a patient performance to break down a defensively dogged Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring as the England striker pounced on a deft flick through by Willian seven minutes into the second half.

Christian Pulisic then secured all three points when the American headed home his fifth goal in his last three Premier League games.

Tottenham down to 12th