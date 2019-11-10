A floating mock-up of a typical British suburban home was seen slowly sinking into the Thames in central London on Sunday in a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion to demand politicians fighting a December 12 general election act on climate crisis.

A white microwave oven bobbed in the water next to the large model house, complete with drainpipes and chimney stack, which wallowed half-submerged in the river’s brownish waters not far from Tower Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion staged the protest as parts of northern and central England were struggling with the aftermath of floods that began last week when severe storms brought a month’s rainfall in less than 24 hours.

"We are watching, in real-time, as people’s lives are destroyed around the world and in the UK; unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero, these tragedies are set to worsen," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Coastal flooding