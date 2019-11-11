Turkish soprano Simge Buyukedes and mezzo-soprano Asude Karayavuz won acclaim on Sunday for their performances in the Aida and Norma operas at the Teatro Comunale Alighieri in Ravenna, Italy.

The famous opera house hosted French composer Georges Bizet’s Carmen, Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma and Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida as part of the Ravenna festival’s Autumn Trilogy event this season.

Buyukedes, who starred in Aida, and Karayavuz in Norma were applauded by the Italian audience.

"I find your soloists marvelous, and I admire them very much," Cristina Mazzavillani Muti, director of the Autumn Trilogy, told Anadolu Agency.

"Asude played Adalgisa very well in Norma," said Muti adding her voice suits the music and she sang with great elegance.

At the request of Buyukedes and Muti's suggestion, a composition based on the poem "Makber" by Abdulhak Hamit Tarhan, one of the leading poets of Turkish literature, was performed by Buyukedes onstage where Radames and Aida were left to die in the grave.

"One of the things I liked the most here was to put a Turkish piece onstage of the prayer and lament to Aida. This is not very common in Aida. We did this for the first time," said Muti, adding she liked introducing songs from different cultures aimed at understanding the moment of the funeral before Aida's last scene.