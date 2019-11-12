Banks and schools in Lebanon stayed closed on Tuesday as protesters tried to prevent employees from clocking in at state institutions, nearly a month into an anti-graft street movement.

Unprecedented protests erupted across Lebanon on October 17, demanding the ouster of a generation of politicians seen by demonstrators as inefficient and corrupt.

President Michel Aoun, in a televised interview late Tuesday, defended the role in Lebanon's government of his allies, the Shia movement Hezbollah, prompting more street protests.

The government stepped down on October 29 but stayed on in a caretaker capacity and no overt efforts have so far been made to form a new one.

Dozens of protesters gathered near the law courts in central Beirut on Tuesday morning, demanding an independent judiciary.

They tried to prevent judges and lawyers from going to work, as a demonstrator in a panda suit made an unusual addition to the protest.

In the town of Aley east of Beirut, in the southern city of Tyre, and the eastern town of Baalbek, demonstrators held sit-ins outside — or inside — the offices of the state telecommunications provider, local media reported.

Employees at the two main mobile operators, Alfa and Touch, started a nationwide strike.

Many schools and universities were closed, as were banks after their employees called for a general strike over alleged mistreatment by customers last week.

The union of banks said they were striving to ensure safe working conditions so employees could return to work as soon as possible.

Banks have restricted access to dollars since the start of the protests, sparking fears of a devaluation of the local currency and discontent among account holders.

The central bank, however, insisted on Monday that the Lebanese pound would remain pegged to the dollar and said it had asked banks to lift restrictions on withdrawals.

Economic situation 'critical'

Students, who have emerged as key players in the uprising, held fresh demonstrations.

The interview with Aoun was broadcast in the evening, after he met foreign ambassadors and the UN's special coordinator for the country, Jan Kubis.