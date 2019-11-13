Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the US as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Matildas captain – who scored five times in this year's World Cup as the Australians reached the last 16 – signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

Kerr, who has been a mainstay at Perth Glory since 2014 while also playing for Chicago Red Stars in the US, will be available for selection from January.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald last week it is believed Kerr – who also attracted interest from Lyon, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – will earn worth more than $600,000 a year, not including potential bonuses.

However, Kerr – the all-time leading scorer in the Australian and American leagues – said she felt Chelsea were a team that had laid a solid base for winning silverware.

"The WSL is the best league in Europe," she said.

"I want team success and I don't want it to come easy.

"I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that – I want to lift some trophies."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Kerr's decision showed that they were a marquee club.