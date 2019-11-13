Placido Domingo is scheduled to sing two concert performances in Verdi's "I Vespri Siciliani (The Sicilian Vespers)" next summer as part of the 100th anniversary Salzburg Festival, which features 221 performances over 44 days and includes seven staged operas.

Domingo, who turns 79 in January, has withdrawn from all his US performances since reports released by The Associated Press in August and September detailed accusations against him of sexual harassment or other inappropriate, sexually charged conduct.

He received standing ovations in Salzburg at performances of Verdi's "Luisa Miller" last August and is welcome back pending investigations by the LA Opera, where he resigned as general director last month, and the American Guild of Musical Artists.

Helga Rabl-Stadler, president of the Salzburg Festival, said Domingo was engaged two years ago to sing the baritone role of Guido di Montforte on August 16 and 19. European houses have maintained Domingo's contracts.

"We do not see any reason why we should change our opinion if there are no new facts," Rabl-Stadler said in a telephone interview, adding the situation could change depending on what is uncovered by the investigations. "We have to follow the rules of our law."

Staged operas announced on Wednesday for next summer's festival include Strauss' "Elektra" directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski; Mozart's "Don Giovanni" directed by Romeo Castellucci and conducted by Teodor Currentzis; Mozart's "Die Zauberfloete (The Magic Flute)" directed by Lydia Steier; Puccini's "Tosca" directed by Michael Sturminger and starring Anna Netrebko; Luigi Nono's "Intolleranza 1960" directed and choreographed by Jan Lauwers; and Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov," directed by Johannes Leiacker.

Donizetti's "Don Pasquale" with mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli will return after premiering May 29 at the Whitsun Festival.

The first Salzburg Festival opened on August 22, 1920 with a performance of Hofmannsthal's "Jedermann" on the steps of Salzburg Cathedral. Its first opera, two years later, was "Don Giovanni".