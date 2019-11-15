US health officials on Thursday reported 2,172 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the death toll to 42, so far this year.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,051 confirmed and probable US lung injury cases and 39 deaths associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping products.

As of November 13, 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia, the agency said.