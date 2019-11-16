POLITICS
Azerbaijan hosts second Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku
The forum was organised by the Azerbaijan Caucasus Muslims Administration at the Baku Congress Centre.
Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate head Ali Erbas, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan Caucasus Muslims Administration President Allahsukur Pasazadeh, Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, The head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of Iran (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkman, Ravil Gaynutdin, President of the Russian Council of Muftis and countries' religious officials attend the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 14, 2019. / AA
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
November 16, 2019

Azerbaijan has hosted the second World Religious Leaders Summit in the country's capital, Baku. 

Religious leaders from more than 30 countries attended the event to discuss ways to tackle a range of issues and build dialogue. 

"I would like to say that this could be a starting point for something big. I know that many of the participants are going home from Azerbaijan and trying to share these ideas and these methodologies at home," said clergyman Lennart Koskinen.

"If we take the large religions, and you look at the map, you can see, especially Islam and Christianity, nearly half are minorities or majorities in countries. So there are as many countries in which Christianity is the majority, or Islam is the majority, if we could only solve this problem, that would be a model to the world that would go down to other religions as well," said Thomas Schirrmacher, Associate Secretary General for Theological Concerns.

TRT World'sYasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
