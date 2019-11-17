POLITICS
2 MIN READ
After Nazi attack, owner gifts kebab shop to employees
At the reopened kebab shop, a colourful memorial wall paid tribute to the victims and all customers could eat for free over the weekend, according to local media.
After Nazi attack, owner gifts kebab shop to employees
A bullet hole is seen on October 10, 2019 on a window of the doner kebab restaurant in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany, that was one of the sites of a shooting during which a heavily-armed man shot two people dead. / Getty Images
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
November 17, 2019

The owner of a kebab shop targeted in a deadly far-right attack in the German city of Halle last month has gifted the eatery to the two brothers who were working there during the shooting.

Siblings Ismet and Rifat Tekin received a framed letter transferring the ownership of the Kiez-Doener to them in a ceremony on Saturday as the restaurant reopened for the first time since the October 9 attack.

"I wish my successors much strength in processing the terrible events of October 9, 2019 and hope they have many customers of different cultures and religions," their former boss Izzet Cagac wrote in the letter, which was accompanied by a key.

A 20-year-old customer was shot dead when a gunman opened fire on the kebab shop after earlier trying and failing to storm a synagogue. He also killed a female passer-by.

RECOMMENDED

The assailant, a suspected neo-Nazi, was arrested and later admitted that the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, fuelling concerns about an increasingly violent far-right scene in Germany.

At the reopened kebab shop, a colourful memorial wall paid tribute to the victims and all customers could eat for free over the weekend, local media reported.

Der Spiegel weekly praised Cagac's gift as an act of hope.

"In a society increasingly plagued by brutality and hatred, this gesture of solidarity and humanity offers a small ray of light," it wrote.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI