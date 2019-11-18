"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers.

However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6 percent from last year, according to Comscore.

Sony's action-comedy "Charlie's Angels" sputtered out of the gate with an uninspiring $8.6 million, landing in third place behind Lionsgate's war drama "Midway" ($8.75 million) and just ahead of Paramount's family film "Playing With Fire" ($8.5 million).

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' thriller "The Good Liar" barely cracked the top 10, collecting just $5.6 million from 2,439 theatres.

Racing flicks

"Ford v Ferrari" enticed a mostly older male crowd: Men accounted for 62 percent of ticket buyers, while nearly 80 percent were over the age of 25.

Audiences awarded the film with a rare A+ CinemaScore, a sign that the racing drama should have a long life in theatres.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, the movie carries a $100 million price tag and will need a boost from international moviegoers to turn a profit.

"Ford v Ferrari" launched with $21 million at the foreign box office this weekend, lifting its global tally to $52.4 million.

"Ford v Ferrari" tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car attempting to beat the legendary Ferrari in the prestigious Le Mans race.