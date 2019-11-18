The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has started declining Nigerian products possibly in retaliation to the country’s border closure.

Nigeria has the largest economy on the African continent, and it became the latest African nation to close its borders, following similar actions by Kenya, Rwanda and Sudan in recent months.

For some experts, the border closures of Nigeria are a slap in the face for the continent’s integration efforts. It is likely to damage the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), which has the potential to be the world's largest free trade zone, even surpassing the World Trade Organization, established in 1995.

Foreign exporters in the region are counting their losses as countries within the ECOWAS sub-region have started rejecting Nigerian goods. According to the exporters, the move is gradually crippling their businesses.

During an interview with Vanguard Maritime Report, Chief Executive Officer of Multi-mix Academy, an export-orientated institution, Dr Obiora Madu, disclosed that Nigerian exports within the ECOWAS region are decreasing due to the border closure.

He said: “It is definitely impacting negatively on the economy as the exports done within the ECOWAS region and our neighboring countries are now in decrease. These countries that benefit from the open border, since we have closed it, even though we used to export to them before, you don’t expect to get the level of cooperation that we are getting before because they are hit hard by these closed borders.”

Last week, Ghanaians shut down Nigerian-owned businesses and Ghanaian officials went as far as closing almost 70 businesses belonging to Nigerians.

Ghanaians claim that foreign retailers (referring to Nigerians) violated section 27 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865, which stipulates that “the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place”, must be reserved only for Ghanaian citizens.

However, many believe that the action by the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) was a response to the decision by the Nigerian government to close its borders.