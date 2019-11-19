POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Sunni and Shia muslims pray together in Azerbaijan's Heydar Mosque
Azerbaijan's Heydar mosque is the largest mosque in Azerbaijan and in the entire Caucasus.
Sunni and Shia muslims pray together in Azerbaijan's Heydar Mosque
Muslims arrive to perform Eid al Fitr prayer at Heydar Mosque in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 15, 2018. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
November 19, 2019

The divide between the two major denominations in Islam, Sunni and Shia, is prevalent, especially in the Middle East. But in Heydar Mosque in Azerbaijan, both Sunni and Shia Muslims come together every Friday for prayers.

Heydar Mosque, the largest mosque in Azerbaijan and in the entire Caucasus, was built just 5 years ago in Baku, but it has already become a symbol of peace, tolerance and unity. Both Sunni and Shia Muslims pray together here every Friday.

"Our mosque — the Heydar Mosque is unique, everyone here is equal — there is no difference — Sunni or Shia," Arif Novruzov, a Sunni Muslim who prays at the Heydar Mosque says. 

Rufar Garayev, a Shia Muslim who also attends the Heydar Mosque agrees. 

"I am a Shia Muslim. That's my choice. But we also have Sunni Muslims in Azerbaijan and we see them as our brothers.

RECOMMENDED

This is our lifestyle, it's always been and always will be. Unlike other countries, there's stability in our country," he says.

Azerbaijan is an overwhelmingly Muslim country where Shia Muslims make up the majority. Less than 15 percent are Sunni. Members of both sects have lived together in harmony for centuries in Baku.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports from Baku. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional