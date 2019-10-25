These are the expected tactics of England and New Zealand ahead of Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-final at Yokohama International Stadium:

ENGLAND

England's tactics have evolved continually under Eddie Jones but radically so since the return to the team of Manu Tuilagi.

The centre spent most of the first three years of Jones's tenure unavailable through injury but when he finally got a sustained run in the side in the Six Nations, the Australian realised he had a weapon to build a team around.

Jones has moved him to outside centre on Saturday after opting to return to the George Ford/Owen Farrell 10-12 combination. He will be charging on to their popped passes or draw in defenders as a dummy, opening the way for the delayed, pull-back passes for another runner to come on to late and fly through the hole, that Farrell, in particular, loves.

With a high-paced and classy back three of Jonny May, Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly, it is as an exciting a backline as England have boasted for years and with Henry Slade on the bench, Jones is likely to switch Farrell to flyhalf and beef up the midfield during the second half. Up front, the presence of Vunipola brothers Mako and Billy is huge. Billy's ball-carrying from number eight is very difficult to stop, and because of it, Jones feels able to field twin opensides Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, both athletic and powerful breakdown specialists who were defensive animals against Australia.

England's traditional set-piece strength looks as good as ever, though were roasted in the lineout by the All Blacks a year ago - losing five of their own throws - something they cannot afford to repeat on Saturday.

NEW ZEALAND