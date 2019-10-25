Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC dumped LA Galaxy out of the MLS Cup playoffs with a 5-3 derby victory on Thursday.

Mexico international striker Vela took his season goal tally to 36 with two first half strikes at the Banc of California Stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic led a rousing Galaxy fightback, setting up a Cristian Pavon goal before grabbing an opportunistic second-half equaliser to make it 2-2.

But LAFC hit back with goals from Diego Rossi and substitute Adama Diomande to surge into a 4-2 lead.

A headed goal from Galaxy substitute Rolf Feltscher raised hopes of another comeback, but Diomande's second of the night made the game safe.

It was a first-ever win for LAFC over the Galaxy, a burgeoning Major League Soccer rivalry that has been dubbed "El Trafico" in a reference to the Californian city's notorious traffic.

LAFC will now face the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Championship final next Tuesday for a place in the MLS Cup final.

Galaxy had started the stronger of the two sides and came closest to opening the scoring early on when Pavon's shot deflected off Tristan Blackmon and struck the post.

But it was not long before LAFC's potent front three began to make their presence felt, Vela releasing Brian Rodriguez with a clever through ball only for the Uruguayan teenager to shoot over.

Vela then rattled the woodwork shortly afterwards, with a curling a free-kick from 25 yards.

On 16 minutes, the Galaxy's defence finally cracked.