England produced one of their greatest-ever performances to end New Zealand's bid for a third successive World Cup on Saturday, utterly outplaying them during an extraordinary 19-7 semi-final victory and reaching the final for the first time in 12 years.

England dominated from first to last, looking sharper, faster, stronger and more inventive in attack and fearsomely aggressive in defence and in the breakdown, where again the dynamic young duo of Sam Underhill and Tom Curry were immense.

New Zealand, who had not lost a World Cup match since the 2007 quarter-finals, barely threatened all night.

The victory swept England into their fourth final and first since 2007, where they will face either South Africa or Wales. They are seeking their second victory after 2003 when they became the first - and only - northern hemisphere country to triumph.

Coach Eddie Jones's side scored after 90 seconds through centre Manu Tuilagi, built their lead through the nerveless goalkicking of recalled flyhalf George Ford, who scored 12 points, and were absolutely on top throughout.

"New Zealand are the gods of rugby so we had to take it to them and put them on the back foot as much as we could," said Jones, who was in charge of Australia when they were beaten by England in the 2003 final.

"We have been subconsciously preparing for this game for two and a half years and when you ingrain habits in players it is easy to sustain."

New Zealand, who had won 15 of the teams' last 16 meetings, never got a foothold in the game.

It is a long time since any All Black side was kept so at bay and they had no complaints after losing to England at a World Cup for the first time.

"Congratulations to England, they were deserved winners tonight," said coach Steve Hansen. "There's no shame in being beaten by them - though there is a lot of hurt.

"The team that took the game won the game, but we have no regrets. Sometimes sport isn't fair but tonight it was."