American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have written a new song for the film adaptation of hit musical “Cats”, which will be performed by ballerina Francesca Hayward in the highly-anticipated movie.

“Beautiful Ghosts” will also be sung by Swift, who stars as Bombalurina in her first film role, over the end credits.

“Cats”, which hits cinemas in December, is based on Lloyd Webber’s hugely-popular stage musical and features a star-studded cast including Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson.

Royal Ballet principal dancer Hayward plays Victoria, a role that has been further developed in the movie, where the actors’ faces are seen and their bodies are covered in computer generated fur.