Jane Fonda accepted her BAFTA Brittania Award while being arrested at a climate change protest in Washington, D.C.

The 81-year-old actress and activist has been leading what she calls "fire drill Fridays" and has been arrested for civil disobedience for the past three Fridays.

On Friday, she sent a video message to the Brittania Awards in Beverly Hills where she called out "thank you BAFTA" while raising her handcuffed wrists in police custody.

"I'm sorry I'm not there! I'm very honored!" Fonda said in the video released by BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Fonda has moved to Washington and has been lobbying lawmakers for a Green New Deal policy to slow and combat the effects of climate change.

