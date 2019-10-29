A 36-year-old Nepali became the fastest climber to summit the world's 14 highest mountains on Tuesday, scaling all the mountains in just over six months, his hiking agency said, a feat other climbers have taken several years to complete.

Nirmal Purja scaled Mount Shishapangma at 8,027 metres in Tibet six months and one week after he climbed his first in the campaign, Mount Annapurna I, kicking off his “project possible”.

Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks agency that provided logistics to Purja's team said he was accompanied by three Sherpa climbers to the Sishapangma summit.

“Mission achieved,” Purja posted on his Instagram from the summit in Tibet, the world's 14th highest mountain.

Agency official Sherpa said all summiteers were on their way to base camp and expected to return to Kathmandu this week. "This is the world record," he said.

After climbing Annapurna, the tenth highest peak, on April 23, Purja took on the other "8,000ers", climbing Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu in the following month.