Emergency responders are seeking to contain a raging wildfire on the west side of Los Angeles that is threatening the historic Getty Center museum, and has already forced thousands of area residents to evacuate.

Over 500 firefighters are battling the Getty Fire, as it being called, amid weather conditions that are fueling its rapid expansion after it broke out early Monday morning around 1:40 am.

It has grown to more than1.6 square kilometres and is surging westward as high winds continue to tear through the area. Over 10,000 structures have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but said firefighters are battling the inferno in "some of the most challenging topography of Los Angeles."

He urged residents in the area to "get your loved ones, get your pets, and get out."

"The only thing you cannot replace is you and your family,” he said during a morning press briefing.