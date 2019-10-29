The exit of the "Games of Thrones" creators from the next "Star Wars" film left future stories in the science fiction saga up in the air on Tuesday, although some fans welcomed their departure.

David Benioff and DB Weiss had been hired in 2018 to write and produce a trilogy of new movies in the blockbuster Walt Disney Co franchise, with the first scheduled for release in December 2022.

But the creators of HBO's hit fantasy series said they were stepping away from the project to focus on new work for streaming service Netflix.

"We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement late on Monday.

"But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," they added.

Disney had said the trilogy from Benioff and Weiss was expected to tell a story separate from the Skywalker series that began with the 1977 film starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, and which is due to conclude with the December movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Disney and Lucasfilm did not return requests for comment on Tuesday on how their withdrawal would affect the planned 2022 movie, details of which had not been announced.

The "Star Wars" franchise is one of the most valuable in Hollywood. The 2017 film "The Last Jedi" took $1.3 billion at the global box office and Disney earlier this year opened "Star Wars" lands at its theme parks in California and Florida.