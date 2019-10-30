The IOC has a full-blown fight on its hands trying to move next year's Olympic marathon from steamy Tokyo to the cooler northern city of Sapporo.

The powerful Olympic body is up against Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who was once viewed as a possible Japanese prime minister candidate and is one of the country's most astute politicians.

She's now casting herself as the champion of the 35 million people who live in greater Tokyo, who want their metropolis showcased as runners wind over streets lined by shrines, temples and skyscrapers.

The marathons and race walks are also some of the few events that allow free admission, a precious commodity with Olympic tickets hard to find in Japan.

At the opening on Wednesday of three days of meetings with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo officials, Koike lashed out at the proposed change announced suddenly two week ago by the IOC.

"It is my wish for the marathon and race walk to be held in Tokyo," Koike said, speaking both in English and Japanese.

Sitting at a front table with top IOC officials John Coates and Christophe Dubi — and facing hundreds of sponsors and Olympic officials — Koike said the announcement "came as a tremendous shock."

"We consider it an unprecedented turn of events for the IOC to make such an abrupt proposal with no consultation or discussion whatsoever with the host city Tokyo," Koike said.

The IOC said it made the move after seeing runners collapse in extreme heat at marathons at the world track and field championships earlier this month in Doha, Qatar.

IOC President Thomas Bach saw the TV scenes and doesn't want them repeated to billions of Olympic viewers.

"This was a decision that was taken quickly," Coates acknowledged. "It was a decision that was taken as a consequence of what we saw in Doha."

At one point Koike looked down the front table at Dubi, the Olympic Games executive director, and reminded him that earlier this year he had lauded Tokyo's measures to beat the summer heat: running early, providing shade for fans, and installing heat-resistant pavement.

"They were highly evaluated by you Mr Dubi. Right?" she asked.

He nodded in agreement with Koike.

Koike said in the next several days she wanted a "detailed explanation ... that can be understood by the people of Tokyo."