Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka for the 19th time in 22 meetings, winning 6-4, 6-4 Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

The two players share 22 Grand Slams, but Nadal has 19 of them and once again established a stranglehold on his Swiss opponent. Wawrinka's blistering one-handed backhand was as erratic as it was occasionally superb, but Nadal was almost always in control.

"My serve worked well and the volley too," Nadal said. "I went to the net a couple of times, serve and volley."

The second-ranked Spaniard was briefly troubled in the first set, saving one break point in the second game and another in the eighth, and then needed some brief medical assistance in the second set for a stomach problem.

"Nothing important, honestly," Nadal said, brushing away any health concerns. "During the match I was (asking) a little bit if just the doctor can give me something to feel a little bit better."

Nadal next faces 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as he chases a first Paris title, which would guarantee him the year-end No.1 ranking for the fifth time.

Tsonga saved two match points in a grueling 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) win against big-hitting German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Nadal leads Tsonga 9-4 in their career meetings, with Tsonga's first win coming in the semifinals of the 2008 Australian Open — which remains the only major final he's reached. He lost it to Novak Djokovic, who has since added 15 more major titles to join Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer as the game's modern greats.