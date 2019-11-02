Going through an adventurous experience in space, Russian astronaut Aleksandr Lazutkin met Saturday with students in Turkey’s capital to give an inspirational talk on space and aviation sector.

The event was organised by Ankara’s Ted University, Russian Language and Cultural Center, and YD Yazilim -- a Turkish software company.

Lazutkin was sharing his dreams and fears while the event commenced with footage showing him in the space and a spacecraft.

It was a childhood dream of Lazutkin to be a cosmonaut.

“Some people tried to make me give up my dream by saying that 'you are not good enough to be a cosmonaut and you do not know the powerful people who may help you.’”

But Lazutkin was an ambitious child. “I have never given up,” he said.

After completing his five-year training successfully, Lazutkin qualified to become a cosmonaut.

He described the training “very interesting.” “I bailed out, dived deep seas in the hottest and coldest parts of my country.”

Meeting aliens, dream failed

Lazutkin was so close to achieving his undisclosed dreams, which he kept to himself for fear of being barred from the space mission.

“Before going to space, I had three dreams,” he said.

“The first one was to see the world from space. The second one was to fly in a zero-gravity environment.”

When looking out of the window, Lazutkin was disappointed to see the world round. “Because I was expecting it to have a different shape,” he said.