Even as Disney, HBO and Apple lavish billions on content to gatecrash TV streaming wars, social networks like Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat are creating their own original shows to get their piece of the advertising pie.

Historically, these three social networks are better known for hosting user-generated content.

But in recent years, each has invested in scripted programming which is free to view -- unlike the streaming giants, who charge subscriptions.

At one stage, YouTube planned to charge for shows such as "Karate Kid" spinoff "Cobra Kai" and Generation Z comedy "Liza on Demand" using its premium service. But it backtracked this year.

Free access "gives advertisers more opportunities to engage with a broader audience ... and align with top Hollywood talent and YouTube creators," the company said in May.

For YouTube, which has at times been condemned for the questionable content posted by users, offering high-quality series with production values matching conventional television also burnishes its reputation.

Quality not quantity

Mark Beal, a Rutgers professor who wrote a book ("Decoding Gen Z") on the generation born since the mid-1990s, said young people "do not respond to traditional advertising."

But they may be more receptive to branding tied to original content on platforms such as YouTube, he said.

Still, after its ambitious burst of content, YouTube has slowed down its original production, scrapping multiple new and existing programs to focus on a few successful shows.

Quality not quantity also appears to be Facebook's strategy on scripted shows.

In mid-October, it released "Limetown," a web drama starring Jessica Biel based on a popular podcast of the same name.

In addition to boosting the social network's image with prestige content, the show helps drive its Facebook Watch video platform.