Turkish female athlete Irem Yaman won a gold medal in the European G4 Extra Taekwondo Championships in Italy on Saturday.

Turkish Olympic Committee said on Twitter that Yaman beat her British opponent Jade Jones -- a two-time Olympic champion -- 22-9 to bag the gold medal in the Italian city of Bari.

Yaman added the gold medal to her trophy cabinet as the 24-year-old athlete previously earned another gold in the World Taekwondo Championships held in Manchester, the U.K. in May.