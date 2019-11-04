CULTURE
2 MIN READ
BTS K-pop star under investigation over car crash
Singer Jungkook's vehicle hit a taxi in Seoul on Saturday, and both he and the cab driver have since been treated for minor injuries, according to police in the capital.
BTS K-pop star under investigation over car crash
In this November 28, 2018 photo, K-pop group BTS member Jungkook poses for the media at the Asia Artist Awards in Incheon, South Korea. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
November 4, 2019

K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South Korean officials said Monday.

The singer's vehicle hit a cab in Seoul on Saturday, and both he and the cab driver have since been treated for minor injuries, according to police in the capital.

Seoul-based Segye Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday that Jungkook and the cab driver suffered bruises in the Saturday crash.

The Segye Ilbo report, citing police, said Jungkook violated traffic rules while driving his Mercedes Benz and hit the cab on a Seoul street.

An official from the National Police Agency told AFP that the star was sober when the accident took place.

RECOMMENDED

Police described the case as minor because it did not cause much human or property damage. 

"The investigation is still ongoing and we are trying to find out if both parties are mutually at fault," they said.

The accident happened just days after BTS held the finale of a lucrative world tour in Seoul.

BTS is the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain, having performed a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London's Wembley Stadium.

Calls to Big Hit Entertainment were unanswered Monday.

SOURCE:AFP, AP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests