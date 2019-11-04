K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South Korean officials said Monday.

The singer's vehicle hit a cab in Seoul on Saturday, and both he and the cab driver have since been treated for minor injuries, according to police in the capital.

Seoul-based Segye Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday that Jungkook and the cab driver suffered bruises in the Saturday crash.

The Segye Ilbo report, citing police, said Jungkook violated traffic rules while driving his Mercedes Benz and hit the cab on a Seoul street.

An official from the National Police Agency told AFP that the star was sober when the accident took place.